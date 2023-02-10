AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Roger Waters hits back at Pink Floyd bandmates, says “they can’t write songs”

todayFebruary 10, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Earlier this week, the Pink Floyd feud seemed to escalate when Polly Samson, wife of Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour, lashed out at his bandmate Roger Waters on Twitter. Days later things aren’t cooling down, with Waters now having a few choice words for Gilmour and his other bandmates.

While talking to The Telegraph, Waters seems to suggest the main issue is jealousy. “They can’t write songs. They’re not artists,” he said, referring to Gilmour and Rick Wright, who died in 2008. “They have no ideas — not a single one between them. They never have had, and that drives them crazy.” 

Waters, who recently revealed that he’s rerecording The Dark Side of the Moon, also argued that he was really the brains behind the album. “Let’s get rid of all this ‘we’ crap,” he said. “Of course we were a band — there were four of us, we all contributed — but it’s my project and I wrote it, so, blah.” 

As for what fans can expect from the rerecorded The Dark Side of the Moon, the author of the article got to hear some of it and shared some insight. While he says “parts are very good indeed,” he notes, “But, surprisingly, Waters seems to have decided that what was wrong with the original album’s beautiful instrumental tracks was that they didn’t have Waters talking all over them. Now they do.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

pete-townshend-teases-new-solo-single
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Pete Townshend teases new solo single

Pete Townshend is teasing fans with new music. The Who rocker revealed on social media that he has a new solo single “coming soon.” Although he didn’t reveal the title of the track, he says it was written by his wife, Rachel Fuller, and shared the artwork, which was by artist Damien Hirst.  The song is expected sometime this month, with proceeds being donated to Teenage Cancer Trust. Pete did note in his announcement that he’s only releasing […]

todayFebruary 10, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%