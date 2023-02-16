AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

‘Rolling Stone’ shares David Crosby’s final “Ask Croz” advice

todayFebruary 16, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Rolling Stone has shared some new advice from the late David Crosby, culled from his final “Ask Croz” session, which took place in the summer of 2021. The singer, who passed away in January, offers advice on talking to teenage daughters about sex, finding love again after a spouse dies and more. He even tries to set the record straight about his former group.

When asked, “Settle an argument: Who is better, CSN or CSNY?” Crosby would not definitively say whether the group was better with Neil Young.

“I don’t think ‘better’ really applies. They were two completely different bands,” he says. “Chemistries between human beings are [as] individual as snowflakes — very delicate and very complex. The chemistry between the three of us in Crosby, Stills, and Nash was organic. It came there of its own will.” 

As for Young, Croz says he “did add something and he did bring some good songs. He’s an exciting guitar player, and an exciting artist. He’s always pushing the limit, and that’s good.”

Crosby maintains “both bands made really excellent music”: “What counts is the songs, and both bands generated great songs.”

The mag says Crosby “absolutely loved helping out strangers with their problems,” and he reiterated the same feeling in an interview with ABC Audio prior to his death. “I like the hell out of it. I have a lot of fun with it,” he said, while suggesting it was ridiculous folks seemed to be helped by his advice. But, Croz said, “I’m all about fun, man … be(ing) opinionated is absolutely fun.” 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

record-store-day-2023-releases-announced
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Record Store Day 2023 releases announced

Record Store Day has announced the list of exclusive releases for its 2023 event, taking place in independent record stores on April 22. Here are some of the pieces that will be available: The 2020 John Lennon compilation Gimme Some Truth is being released as a box set consisting of nine 10-inch vinyl EPs. Meanwhile, Paul McCartney is contributing a 50th anniversary reissue of the 1973 Wings album Red Rose Speedway, while fellow surviving Beatle Ringo Starr is putting out a reissue […]

todayFebruary 16, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%