Ryan Reynolds and Colin Hanks’ documentary about the late John Candy could be headed to Amazon

todayFebruary 9, 2023

Darlene Hammond/Hulton Archive/Getty Images — ABC/Randy Holmes

Last year, Ryan Reynolds confirmed that he, Colin Hanks and Ryan’s Maximum Effort company were working on a documentary tribute to a fellow funny Canadian, the late John Candy. “Expect tears,” the Deadpool star said at the time, in a message that was retweeted by Candy’s daughter, Jennifer, and his son, Chris.

Now Variety is reporting Amazon is circling the project for distribution.

Reynolds has spoken highly of Candy in the past; in 2019, he tweeted a “small tribute” to mark the 25th anniversary of the 43-year-old star’s passing in 1994, calling him a comedic genius and a treasure.

Hanks, of course, is the son of Tom Hanks, Candy’s co-star in Ron Howard‘s 1984 hit Splash, one of a string of Candy hits that include Stripes, Spaceballs, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, Cool Runnings and Uncle Buck.

Variety says the project will delve not only into Candy’s big- and small-screen work — he cut his teeth as part of Canada’s legendary SCTV — but also the famously private comedian’s personal life. The documentary will utilize “never-before-seen home videos, archives and interviews” with Candy’s widow, Rose, and their two children, according to the trade.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

