AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Sam Hunt’s headed to “Walmart” for new song

todayFebruary 9, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Todd Owyoung/NBC

Sam Hunt‘s serving up another slice of rural heartbreak with his new track, which arrives Thursday night. 

“I saw your mama at Walmart with your little girl,” he sings in a social snippet of the song named after the discount mecca. 

“She had your eyes and your smile/ She had your nose and your lips,” the lyrics continue. “Somewhere in our little small town/ Small talk girl/ Lost in the grocery aisle/ Holding a bag of some chips/ I realized that everything happens for a reason/ Losing your love ain’t the end of the world.”

Sam shares one clip on Twitter. If you want to hear a little more, check out the alternate on Instagram.

“Walmart” seems to continue with the back-to-his-roots themes in Sam’s hit “Water Under the Bridge” and the track “Start Nowhere,” which he released in November. 

Late last year, Hunt told ABC Audio he has quite a collection of tunes he wrote during the pandemic, but said he wasn’t sure if he’ll put them together as an album, preferring instead to release them one by one as they’re ready. His last collection was 2020’s SOUTHSIDE, which came six years after his debut, Montevallo.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

the-who-debut-“baba-o’riley”-video-from-upcoming-live-album-‘the-who-with-orchestra-live-at-wembley’
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

The Who debut “Baba O’Riley” video from upcoming live album ‘The Who with Orchestra Live At Wembley’

UMR The Who is giving fans another taste of their upcoming live album, The Who with Orchestra Live At Wembley, which is set to drop March 31. The band has shared a video of their performance of the classic "Baba O’Riley," accompanied by the Isobel Griffiths Orchestra.  The live album was recorded during the band’s July 6, 2019, headlining show at the famed London venue. The concert has them performing classic tunes from albums […]

todayFebruary 9, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%