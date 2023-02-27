AD
Buck Country Music News

Sam Hunt’s “in heaven” as daughter Lucy starts to say “Da-Da”

todayFebruary 27, 2023

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

For Sam Hunt, life’s been better than ever since the arrival of his daughter, Lucy, last May.

Now that she’s starting to say his name, the “Water Under the Bridge” hitmaker can hardly contain his excitement.

“It melts my heart every time,” he smiles. “She’s started saying [‘Da-Da’]. She loosely associates ‘Da-Da’ with me, but I’ll take it, because it usually is things that she wants. She’ll say ‘Da-Da’ when she wants something.”

“But she’s starting to really hone in,” he continues, “because I try to encourage, you know, when she says ‘Da-Da’ to light up and give her a reaction so she knows that’s gonna be me.”

Sam reveals Lucy’s also starting to say “Mama,” adding that he and wife Hannah have “just been in heaven the past few months” since the birth of their daughter. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Previous post

Rev Rock Report

Paul Stanley weights in on Gene Simmons’ “rock is dead” comments

Jake Nowakowski/Newspix via Getty Images In 2014, KISS’ Gene Simmons first told Esquire magazine that rock was dead. But it seems his bandmate Paul Stanley doesn’t share his sentiment. "It’s a great soundbite, but that’s about all it is," Stanley tells the United Kingdom publication Louder in a new interview. "My son Evan is playing all around Los Angeles with a rock band that kicks a** and is getting great crowds, with beautiful models coming, and that’s proof to me that rock’s […]

todayFebruary 27, 2023

