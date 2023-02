Mike FM Music News

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation All of the lights and eyes were on Rihanna as she took over the field for the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show. The Barbadian singer descended on a platform from the air as she kicked off the 13-minute set with her hit "B**** Better Have My Money." From there she sang "Where Have You Been," "Only Girl (In The World)," "We Found Love," "Rude Boy," "Work," […]