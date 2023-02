Scoreboard roundup — 2/13/23

National News

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images (EAST LANSING, Mich.) -- At least three people are dead and five others are injured after a gunman opened fire on the main campus of Michigan State University in East Lansing on Monday night, police said. After an hours-long manhunt, police found the 43-year-old suspect dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound off campus. Here's how the news is developing. All times Eastern: Feb 14, 6:00 AM […]