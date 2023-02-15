Scoreboard roundup — 2/14/23

National News

(EAST LANSING, Mich.) -- Three students were killed and five other students were injured by a gunman who opened fire at an academic building and the student union on the Michigan State University campus in East Lansing on Monday night, police said. After an hourslong manhunt, police found the 43-year-old suspect, Anthony McRae, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound off campus. All five injured students remain in critical condition Tuesday […]