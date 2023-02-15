AD
Listeners:

Top listeners:

Sports News

Scoreboard roundup — 2/14/23

todayFebruary 15, 2023

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Toronto 123, Orlando 113

Milwaukee 131, Boston 125 (OT)

Phoenix 120, Sacramento 109

LA Clippers 134, Golden State 124

Washington 126, Portland 101

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Montreal 4, Chicago 0

Carolina 3, Washington 2

New Jersey 3, Columbus 2

Ottawa 3, NY Islanders 2 (SO)

St. Louis 6, Florida 2

Winnipeg 3, Seattle 2 (SO)

Boston 3, Dallas 2 (OT)

Tampa Bay 4, Colorado 3 (SO)

Pittsburgh 3 San Jose 1

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Kansas 87, Oklahoma St. 76

Oklahoma 79, Kansas St. 65

Providence 94, Creighton 86

Syracuse 75, NC State 72

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

