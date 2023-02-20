Scoreboard roundup — 2/19/23

Meta announces verification subscription service for Facebook and Instagram users
(NEW YORK) -- Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, announced a new paid subscription for its platforms on Sunday, which, among other features, would allow users to pay for a verified account. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the service, dubbed "Meta Verified," in a Sunday morning Facebook post and said the move is about "increasing authenticity and security across our services." Zuckerberg added that the service would cost […]