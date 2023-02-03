AD
Scoreboard roundup — 2/2/23

todayFebruary 3, 2023

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

LA Lakers 112, Indiana 111

Cleveland 128, Memphis 113

New York 106, Miami 104

Chicago 114, Charlotte 98

Dallas 111, New Orleans 106

Denver 134, Golden State 117

Milwaukee 106, LA Clippers 105

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UAB 86, FL Atlantic 77

Houston 70, Wichita State 61

UCLA 70, Washington 61

Saint Mary’s 68, San Francisco 59

Gonzaga 88, Santa Clara 70

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

