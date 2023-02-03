Scoreboard roundup — 2/2/23

National News

(LOS ANGELES) -- A suspect has been charged with possession of a high-powered weapon and making criminal threats after a cache of high-powered rifles, shotguns and handguns were recovered at a man's Los Angeles apartment. Braxton Johnson, 25, was arrested for criminal threats on Thursday, according to police. Authorities initially said a mass shooting may have been thwarted, but the Los Angeles Police Department later issued a statement saying, in […]