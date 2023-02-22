Scoreboard roundup — 2/21/23

National News

(WASHINGTON) -- Former Proud Boys official Jeremy Bertino -- who last year pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy related to Jan. 6 -- took the witness stand in Washington on Tuesday in the seditious conspiracy trial of the far-right group's principal leadership. Bertino said interest and membership requests for the Proud Boys surged after then-President Donald Trump addressed the group by name during a 2020 presidential debate. "Proud Boys, stand back […]