Sports News

Scoreboard roundup — 2/21/23

todayFebruary 22, 2023

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Detroit 3, Washington 1

Montreal 5, New Jersey 2

Carolina 4, St. Louis 1

Tampa Bay 6, Anaheim 1

Toronto 6, Buffalo 3

Minnesota 2 Los Angeles 1

Nashville 5 Vancouver 4 (SO)

Chicago 3, Vegas 2 (SO)

Edmonton 4, Philadelphia 2

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Kansas St. 75, Baylor 65

Texas A&M 68, Tennessee 63

Miami 76, Virginia Tech 70

Villanova 64, Xavier 63

Texas 72, Iowa St. 54

Marquette 73, Creighton 71

Michigan St. 80, Indiana 65

San Diego St. 77, Colorado St. 58

Written by: ABC News

