Scoreboard roundup — 2/7/23

ABC Not Dead Yet breaks the mold of a character suddenly gaining the power to see the dead, say stars Hannah Simone and Lauren Ash. The show stars Gina Rodriguez as Nell, a woman who takes a job writing obituaries at the local paper and gains the ability to see those she's writing about. Ash, who plays Lexi, said the show excels at fleshing out the characters and what connects them. "I think the premise of the show is brilliant," […]