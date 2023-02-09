AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Scoreboard roundup — 2/8/23

todayFebruary 9, 2023

Background
share close
AD
iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Cleveland 113, Detroit 85

Washington 118, Charlotte 104

Toronto 112, San Antonio 98

Boston 106, Philadelphia 99

Miami 116, Indiana 111

Sacramento 130, Houston 128

Minnesota 143, Utah 118

Dallas 110, LA Clippers 104

Portland 125, Golden State 122

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

NY Rangers 4, Vancouver 3

Dallas 4, Minnesota 1

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Houston 80, Tulsa 42

Vanderbilt 66, Tennessee 65

West Virginia 76, Iowa St. 71

Providence 74, Georgetown 62

Creighton 75, Seton Hall 62

Alabama 97, Florida 69

Baylor 82, Oklahoma 72

San Diego St. 63, Utah St. 61

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

tornado-touches-down-in-louisiana,-storm-watches-issued-across-the-south
insert_link

National News

Tornado touches down in Louisiana, storm watches issued across the South

(NEW YORK) -- A tornado was spotted just outside of Tangipahoa, Louisiana, Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service New Orleans, which has urged residents to take shelter as the tornado moves north. Three people were injured after a possible tornado touched down near the village of Tangipahoa, according to Tangipahoa Parish Police Chief Jimmy Travis. On Wednesday, tornado watches were issued for several states in the South, as […]

todayFebruary 9, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%