Scoreboard roundup — 2/8/23

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Cleveland 113, Detroit 85
Washington 118, Charlotte 104
Toronto 112, San Antonio 98
Boston 106, Philadelphia 99
Miami 116, Indiana 111
Sacramento 130, Houston 128
Minnesota 143, Utah 118
Dallas 110, LA Clippers 104
Portland 125, Golden State 122
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
NY Rangers 4, Vancouver 3
Dallas 4, Minnesota 1
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Houston 80, Tulsa 42
Vanderbilt 66, Tennessee 65
West Virginia 76, Iowa St. 71
Providence 74, Georgetown 62
Creighton 75, Seton Hall 62
Alabama 97, Florida 69
Baylor 82, Oklahoma 72
San Diego St. 63, Utah St. 61
