Rev Rock Report

Scorpions’ “Wind of Change” video joins YouTube’s Billion Views Club

todayFebruary 8, 2023

Island Def Jam

Scorpions is the latest band to join YouTube’s Billion Views Club. The rockers’ 1991 hit “Wind of Change” just surpassed 1 billion views on the site. 

“1 Billion views on the ‘Wind of Change’ video!!! What a milestone,” the band shared on social media. “Thank you to all the Rock Believers for watching.”

“Wind of Change” was featured on the German band’s 11th studio album, Crazy World, and topped the charts in several countries, peaking at four in the U.S. The lyrics, written by the band’s lead singer, Klaus Meine, celebrate the end of the Cold War.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

