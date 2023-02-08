AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Sebastian Stan on Harrison Ford joining the MCU, what to do about Bucky’s missing arm

todayFebruary 8, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Sebastian Stan has been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since his James “Bucky” Barnes appeared in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger. He has since appeared in six other Marvel movies, as well as the spinoff Disney+ show The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Bucky will also appear in the 2024 MCU team-up film Thunderbolts, about a group of super-people led by Gen. Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, previously played by the late William Hurt. However, Hurt’s character has been recast with Harrison Ford for the upcoming fourth Captain America film, and Ford recently confirmed Thunderbolts, as well.

Stan has been sworn to Marvel Studios’ secrecy for more than a decade, so he wasn’t about to spill any tea to ABC Audio last week. But he said with a laugh about Ford, “Well, if he’s in the movie, that would be amazing!”

He demurred, “But I don’t know if he actually is or not, so you might have to ask somebody else about that. But he is incredible. I was actually seeing that Indiana Jones trailer and … I’m really excited to see that.”

Speaking of Bucky, we asked him what he’ll do now, seeing as Rocket Raccoon was gifted the Winter Soldier’s cybernetic arm in the closing moments of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. “I dunno. Maybe I’ll just get another arm,” he deadpanned.

Stan has been working outside the MCU, as well, logging solid performances in movies like I, Tonya. He recently earned a Golden Globe and an Emmy nomination for Pam & Tommy, and he’ll appear in Apple TV+’s upcoming thriller Sharper. “I feel very lucky, for sure,” he says.  

Sharper will be in select theaters Friday, February 10, before dropping on Apple TV+ Friday, February 17.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

music-notes:-paula-abdul,-olivia-rodrigo,-sam-smith,-fleetwood-mac-and-lizzo
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Paula Abdul, Olivia Rodrigo, Sam Smith, Fleetwood Mac and Lizzo

﻿Paula Abdul﻿ partnered with spiritual guidance platform Psychics1on1.com to promote their service and share her experiences getting readings from the website's mediums, astrologers and more. She said in a statement that the "spot-on" advice she received from the site "helped me navigate my way throughout my career and my love life." Olivia Rodrigo was all smiles when meeting rocker Elvis Costello at the Grammys. Costello shared a snap of them together and captioned it, "Great to finally […]

todayFebruary 8, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%