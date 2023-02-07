AD
Entertainment News

See Oscar winner Christoph Waltz as the boss from hell in the official trailer to Amazon’s ‘The Consultant’

todayFebruary 7, 2023

Prime Video

If you think your boss is bad, wait until you get a load of two-time Oscar winner Christoph Waltz in the official trailer for the Prime Video series The Consultant.

Based on Bentley Little‘s 2015 novel of the same name, the Django Unchained and Inglourious Basterds Academy Award winner plays the titular role: Regus Patoff is a mysterious consultant called in after the murder of a gaming company’s CEO and quickly turns employees’ lives upside down.

Officially, Patoff is there to “observe, streamline, and improve” the company, but instead he manages to freak out his charges in increasingly creepy ways. “For those who work remotely, you have one hour to get here, or you’ll be terminated,” he tells his new employees moments after meeting them.

He fires another worker because he doesn’t like the way he smells. Then there’s his shadowy background: His last job was working for another CEO who was also murdered weeks after he hired the consultant.

Prime teases the “comedic-thriller series … explores the sinister relationship between boss and employee,” as Patoff’s demands and challenges to the company’s workers “put everything into question — including their lives.”

The eight-episode series, which also stars Nat Wolff, Brittany O’Grady and Aimee Carrero, premieres February 24 on Prime Video.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

