Entertainment News

‘Shang-Chi’ star Simu Liu to host Oscars’ Scientific and Technical Awards

todayFebruary 17, 2023

Ryan Emberley/Getty Images for Disney

Simu Liu, the star of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and the upcoming Barbie movie, will host one of the Motion Picture Academy’s pre-Oscars award shows.

Simu will take to the podium for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Scientific and Technical Awards presentation on February 24 at a ceremony held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

The annual event celebrates tech breakthroughs that contribute “significant value to the scientific and technical processes of making motion pictures.”

Nine awards, including an Oscar statuette, will be presented to 20 individual award recipients, the Academy explains.

The 95th annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 12.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

