Sharon Stone mourns the death of her brother Patrick in tearful video

Sharon Stone is mourning the death of her younger brother Patrick, who died Sunday at 57.

“We did lose my brother Patrick Joseph Stone to a heart attack yesterday,” the Basic Instinct actress, 64, confirmed in a tearful video posted to Instagram on Monday.

“Like any family, we thank you for your love and support in this time of immeasurable grief and we appreciate all of your condolences,” she continued.

Stone then addressed the “tremendous amount of loss” her family has experienced over the last few years, noting that Patrick was the father of her nephew River, who died in August 2021 at just 11 months old.

“We do greatly understand that the losses are ours here on Earth, and I thank you very much for the love and support that you’re showing us, and we just ask you to continue to be kind,” she concluded. “Thank you.”

Stone also shared a photo of her and Patrick together in a separate Instagram post.

Fellow celebrities took to the comments section to send their condolences to Stone and her family.

“Dearest Sharon, I’m so sorry for your loss. I do understand very well what you’re going through. With love,” actor John Travolta wrote.

Singer Gloria Estefan commented, “Sending love and prayers to accompany you and your family throughout this incredibly difficult time of grief & loss.”