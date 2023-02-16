AD
Entertainment News

Shoot-outs, swordplay & the return of dog fu: Lionsgate drops hard-hitting final trailer to ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

todayFebruary 16, 2023

Lionsgate

You can say he’s back. 

Keanu Reeves is fighting for his freedom — and pretty much everybody else, too — in the final trailer to John Wick: Chapter 4

As previously reported, the new film will have Wick given a chance to get the mysterious High Table’s target off his back — by facing It star Bill Skarsgård‘s Marquis de Gramont in single combat. 

Along the way, however, there’s lots of multiple combat, of course. Wick is shown dispatching all manner of black-clad baddies, from the desert on horseback to the streets of Paris, with a gunfight amid the notorious traffic that spins around France’s Arc de Triomphe.

It’s there we see the return of what the filmmakers dubbed dog fu: As in Chapter 3: Parabellum, a four-legged friend has Wick’s back.

“The only way John Wick will have peace, and freedom, is in death,” Saïd Taghmaoui‘s returning High Table leader known as The Elder tells Wick. 

“Yeah, not really,” Wick replies before offing him, too.  

The movie also stars Bullet Train‘s Hiroyuki Sanada, English singer/songwriter Rina Sawayama — who is seen getting a gnarly kill of a goon crawling up a staircase, with her on his back — and martial arts legend and Rogue One star Donnie Yen, shown wiping out enemies with a flurry of his katana.

John Wick: Chapter Four blasts into theaters March 24. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

