Skid Row & Buckcherry announce second leg of co-headlining tour

Skid Row and Buckcherry have added a second leg to their upcoming The Gang’s All Here co-headlining tour.

The newly announced dates will run from August 31 in Dallas to September 23 in Fort Yates, North Dakota. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3.

The first leg of the tour begins March 9 in Bowler, Wisconsin.

Skid Row released a new album called The Gang’s All Here in October. Buckcherry, meanwhile, is planning to release a new record this year to follow 2021’s Hellbound.