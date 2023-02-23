Soccer star Alex Morgan makes history as a mom

Omar Vega/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Alex Morgan is a superstar soccer player and now a history-making mom on the field too.

In Wednesday night’s final of the SheBelieves Cup, Morgan scored her 14th goal for the U.S. Women’s National Team since giving birth to her daughter Charlie nearly three years ago.

The goal makes Morgan the highest scoring mom in USWNT history, the team confirmed on Twitter.

Morgan’s goal Wednesday night also helped lead the USWNT to a 2-1 victory over Brazil, giving them their fourth straight SheBelieves Cup title.

Morgan is one of three mothers on the current USWNT roster, joining Crystal Dunn and Adrianna Franch.

Morgan’s daughter Charlie, who will turn 3 in May, watched her mom compete against Brazil on Wednesday at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, and joined her on the field after to celebrate the win.

Charlie has grown up on the soccer field, traveling with her mom to games and tournaments across the country.

Morgan scored her first goal for the USWNT as a mom in February 2021, less than one year after she gave birth.

The San Diego Wave star has scored 120 goals and counting for the USWNT over the course of her career.

