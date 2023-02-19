Softball Drops Double-Header Against Hardin-Simmons

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Softball team lost both games of their road double-header against Hardin-Simmons University 9-8, 5-2.

The Mountaineers traveled to Abilene, Texas, for their road double-header against the Cowgirls from Hardin-Simmons University.

Game 1 (SCH 8 – HSU 9)

In the first game of the double-header. The Mountaineers played the game close, but unfortunately in the end they would come up just short, losing the game 9-8. Schreiner would put the first run on the board in the 1st inning as a wild pitch sent Malorie Solis home to score. However, Hardin-Simmons would answer with 7 runs scored in the following two innings. Following that, the Mountaineers would then have two big innings of their own, with 3 runs scored in the 4th inning and 3 runs scored in the 5th inning. Unfortunately, with Hardin-Simmons holding on to a 1 run advantage, both teams would score a run in the 7th inning, but the Cowgirls would win the game 9-8.

Box Score

Game 2 (SCH 2 – HSU 5)

In the second game of the double-header, the Cowgirls would go up on the scoreboard early with 3 runs scored in the 1st inning and 2 runs scored in the 3rd inning. Schreiner would manage to score 2 runs of their own in the 6th innng, but it would be too little too late as the game came to a conclusion with a final score of 5-2 in favor of Hardin-Simmons University.

Box Score

Schedule