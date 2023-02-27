Softball Splits Double-Header Against Babson College

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Softball team split their double-header against Babson College 7-1, 13-8.

The Mountaineers were at home for their non-conference double-header against the Beavers from Babson College.

In the two game series, Schreiner would drop the first game 7-1, but bounce back to take game two 13-8.

GAME 1 (SCH 1 – BC 7)

The Mountaineers scored first in the bottom of the 1st inning with a sac fly by Danielle Pedraza that sent Malorie Solis in to score, unfortunately that would be the only run scored for Schreiner as Babson College then went on to put up 7 unaswered runs throughout the next six innings.

Box Score Standouts

Malorie Solis – 3-4

Kendall Lippold – 2-4

Danielle Pedraza – 1-3, Double, RBI

Box Score

GAME 2 (SCH 13 – BC 8)

The Mountaineers bounced back in the 2nd game of their double-header, scoring 13 runs through the first five innings of play and refused to give up the lead throughout the duration of the game.

It was another strong showing for senior outfielder, Malorie Solis. Solis went a perfect 3-3 at the plate, highlighted by Double hit in the 3rd. Also with a strong performance was Danielle Pedraza who went 2-4 at the plate, with 2 Doubles and 3 RBI.

Box Score Standouts

Malorie Solis – 3-3, Double

Danielle Pedraza – 2 Doubles, 3 RBI

Kendall Lippold – Double, RBI

Hannah Kollmansberger – Double, 3 RBI

Box Score

Schedule