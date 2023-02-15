AD
Softball Splits Double-Header Against Houston-Victoria

February 15, 2023

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Softball team split their double-header against the University of Houston-Victoria 9-0, 4-2.

The Mountaineers traveled to Victoria, Texas, to take on the Jaguars from the University of Houston-Victoria in a two game non-conference series. 

Game 1 (SCH 0 – UHV 9)

Schreiner struggled to get going in the first game of their double-header against Houston-Victoria. Giving up two runs in the 1st inning and 6 runs in the 2nd, the Mountaineers put themselves in a hole that they were unable to climb out of. The offensive side of the ball was also a struggle for the Mountaineers as they were held hit-less through 5 innings of play.

Game 2 (SCH 4 – UHV 2)

The 2nd game of the double-header was a different story for the Mountaineers as freshman pitcher, Kylynne Kusak, came in and pitched another complete game, recording 5 strikeouts and only giving up two runs. Schreiner did go down early on the scoreboard with two runs scored in the 1st inning, but the Mountaineers’ bats came alive when they needed them most. A single (plus a throwing error) by senior, Danielle Pedraza, sent two runs home to tie the game at the top of 7th inning. Then a clutch 2-run Home Run by freshman, Kendall Lippold, put the Mountaineers on top as they went on to win the game 4-2.

Kendall Lippold – 2-3, HR, 2 RBI

Yadira Lopez – 2-3

Haley Pair – 2-2

Danielle Pedraza – 2-4

Kylynne Kusak – 5 Strikeouts, 1 win (2nd of the season)

