Softball Splits Double-Header Against TAMU-SA

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Softball team split their double-header against Texas A&M University-San Antonio with a 12-2 loss in game 1 and a 5-4 win in game 2.

The Mountaineers were at home to open up their regular season as they took on the Jaguars from Texas A&M University-San Antonio in a pair of non-conference games.

GAME 1

Schreiner took an early lead with a solo homerun from senior outfielder, Danielle Pedraza, in the bottom of the first inning. Unfortunately, the game would shift in favor of the Jaguars in the top of the 4th inning as a well hit double sent home two runs for TAMU-SA, followed by a grand slam to put the Jaguars up 6-1. Senior catcher, Hannah Kollmansberger, was able to cut the deficit with a solo homerun of her own in the bottom of the 6th, but the lead would be too much for the Mountaineers to overcome as TAMU-SA went on to win the game 12-2.

Box Score Standouts

Danielle Pedraza – 1 HR, 1 RBI

Hannah Kollmansberger – 1 HR, 1 RBI

Box Score

GAME 2

The second game of the double-header was a different story for the Mountaineers as freshman pitcher, Kylynne Kusak, made her debute in the circle. Kusak pitched a complete game and recorded 5 strikeouts, while only giving up 4 runs. This would mark Kusak’s first win of her young collegiate career.

On the offensive side of the ball, it was another strong hitting performance by senior outfielder, Danielle Pedraza. Pedraza recorded a perfect 3/3 performance at the plate, highlighted by a double and an RBI.

As the game came to a conclusion, it would be the Mountaineers who came out on top, picking up their first win of the season with a final score of 5-4.

Box Score Standouts

Kylynne Kusak – 7 IP, 5 Strikeouts

Danielle Pedraza – 1 Double, 1 RBI, 3/3 Hitting

Haley Pair – RBI

Kourtney Hurry – RBI

Rylee Ohlhausen – RBI

Box Score

Next Game

Schreiner University vs University of Houston-Victoria (DH)

February 14, 2023

Victoria, Texas

2:00 PM / 4:00 PM

Schedule