‘Star Wars’ star Mark Hamill’s autographs part of raffle for Ukraine military aid initiative

todayFebruary 17, 2023

ABC/Randy Holmes

Mark Hamill, who in October of last year was named an ambassador for Ukraine’s war fundraising efforts by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is raffling off specially designed Star Wars-themed posters to raise money.

The poster features one X-wing Starfighter painted in the blue and yellow colors of Ukraine’s flag, facing off with the Imperial fleet painted up in the colors of the Russian flag. The image reads, “Resist. Stand with Ukraine.” The imagery was the brainchild of an artist named Justin Aram, who posted it to social media last year. Hamill made it viral after he retweeted it, writing “May the Force be with you” in Polish and Ukrainian.

Hamill, who hasn’t signed memorabilia since 2017, first announced the autograph initiative earlier this month. However, UNITED24 just announced that from Friday, February 17, through March 24, anyone who donates $100 will be entered for a chance to win one of five of the posters; another five pieces will be guaranteed to fans who donate $10,000 to the effort.

Proceeds from the raffle will fund the purchase of RQ-35 Heidrun reconnaissance drones, according to the organization.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

