Steven Tyler’s name officially added to lawsuit claiming sexual assault of a minor

todayFebruary 1, 2023

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Back in December, a woman named Julia Holcomb filed a lawsuit in California accusing Steven Tyler of sexual assault, assault and battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, although at the time she didn’t specifically name the Aerosmith frontman in the suit. Well, that’s changed.

Holcomb initially listed the defendants as Doe 1 and Does 2 through 50, but now Rolling Stone reports the complaint has been amended to include Tyler’s name. 

In the suit, Holcomb claims she and Tyler were together for three years starting in 1973, when she was 16 and he was in his 20s. She noted the rocker got her mother to grant him guardianship over her, which allowed her to live and travel with him. Holcomb claims she “was powerless to resist” the rock star’s “power, fame and substantial financial ability,” and that he “coerced and persuaded” her into believing their relationship was a “romantic love affair.” 

Although Tyler wasn’t named in the initial suit, it was quickly associated with the rocker because Holcomb had talked about her relationship with him in the past. The suit also used quotes about the relationship from Tyler’s memoir Does the Noise in my Head Bother You?

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

