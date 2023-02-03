AD
Rev Rock Report

Steven Van Zandt makes deal with Primary Wave Music

todayFebruary 3, 2023

Photo by Heidi Gutman

Steven Van Zandt is teaming up with independent music publisher Primary Wave Music in a new deal that encompasses the E Street Band member’s music publishing and recorded music catalogs.

The multimillion dollar deal includes Little Steven’s name and likeness rights, as well as a stake in producer royalties. That will encompass his work with Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, like “I Don’t Want To Go Home” and “This Time it’s For Real,” and with Bruce Springsteen on such albums as The River and Born in the U.S.A., and songs like “Hungry Heart” and “Dancing in the Dark.”

“Couldn’t be more excited to explore this partnership,” Van Zandt shares. “They have an incredible track record for being creative and proactive. Looking forward to seeing what kind of fun we can have with these songs I’m still really proud of.”

Van Zandt is currently on tour with Springsteen and the E Street Band. They play Atlanta, Georgia, Friday.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

