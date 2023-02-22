AD
Study claims Lewis Capaldi has the most popular breakup song

todayFebruary 22, 2023

Lewis Capaldi has come out with a fair share of breakup songs, but a new study claims those suffering from a broken heart tend to turn to his music the most.

Learn Divorce Law, which claims to have expertise in all things “related to divorce and marital woes,” determined the 10 most popular breakup songs in recent years. They surveyed about 100 singles that came out between 2018 and 2023 that are dubbed “break up songs” and based their ranking off an individual track’s Spotify streams and YouTube views.

The organization crowned Lewis’ “Someone You Loved” as the #1 most popular song, noting its music video has nearly 600 million views and the song has over 2.6 billion streams on Spotify. It also was the U.K.’s best-selling single of 2019.

Other songs making the top five are “Happier” by Marshmello and Bastille in third, Dua Lipa‘s “Don’t Start Now” in fourth, and BLACKPINK‘s “Kill This Love” in fifth.

Ariana Grande had two songs appear on the list, with “thank u, next” in seventh place while “no tears left to cry” was ranked in ninth place. Halsey‘s “Without Me” also made the cut with a sixth place finish, while Billie Eilish‘s “When the Party’s Over” ranked as the eighth most popular breakup song.

Rounding out the top 10 was Olivia Rodrigo‘s angry breakup anthem “Good 4 U.”

A spokesperson from the organization said in a statement, “Break up songs have been one of the pillars of popular music for the longest time, and we could confidently say that some of the most popular songs of the last decade are about broken hearts.”

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

