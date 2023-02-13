AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Super Bowl Superhero Trailers: Michael Keaton back as Batman in ‘The Flash’; ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ gang’s “last ride”

todayFebruary 13, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Sure, the Super Bowl was a big night for football, but it was a huge night for superhero movie fans, with coming attractions for two of the most-anticipated movies of 2023.

Recently, newly-minted DC Films co-CEO James Gunn called The Flash one of the best superhero movies he’s ever seen, and the brand-new trailer shows it might not have been hyperbole.

The sneak peek shows Ezra Miller, who returns as the title character, aka Barry Allen, using his abilities to travel back in time to save his mother. But tinkering with the past never ends well, as he’s reminded by none other than Batman — or, more accurately, Batmen: Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck.

Barry’s timeline-skipping unleashes Michael Shannon‘s General Zod from 2013’s Man of Steel. “I completely broke the universe…and now there’s no one to defend us,” Allen laments.

“Want some help?” Keaton says, before revealing himself in all his Dark Knight-suited glory.

Allen stammers, “You…you are…”

“I’m Batman,” Keaton says in a callback to the 1989 classic.

The trailer also shows both Batmen doing battle, and also the introduction of Kara Zor-El, the cousin of Superman, aka Supergirl, played by Sasha Calle.

Incidentally, the trailer for Gunn’s final Guardians of the Galaxy film also dropped during the Big Game, teasing the “last ride” of Chris Pratt‘s Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña‘s Gamora, Bradley Cooper‘s Rocket, and the rest of their misfit “family.”

The trailer introduces the bad guy, Peacemaker veteran Chukwudi Iwujis High Evolutionary, who seeks “to create the perfect society” by subjecting living creatures, including a baby Rocket, to brutal experiments.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 debuts May 5; The Flash runs into theaters June 16.



Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

chiefs-beat-eagles-in-super-bowl-lvii-comeback
insert_link

Sports News

Chiefs beat Eagles in Super Bowl LVII comeback

(GLENDALE, Ariz.) -- The Kansas City Chiefs are the Super Bowl LVII champs. The chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35, clenching the team's second Super Bowl win in four years. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who played Sunday night's game on a sprained ankle, claimed his second Super Bowl MVP honor after leading his team to rally from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs' victory was secured when […]

todayFebruary 13, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%