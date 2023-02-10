Suspect caught after allegedly shooting two Maryland officers, leading police on manhunt

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(BALTIMORE COUNTY, ) — A 24-year-old man has been apprehended after he allegedly shot two Baltimore County, Maryland, police officers and led authorities on a multiday manhunt, officials said.

The search for David Linthicum began on Wednesday when he allegedly wounded the first officer, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said at a news conference Friday.

A second officer was shot on Thursday, Gahler said.

Baltimore County Public Schools were closed Thursday as the manhunt unfolded.

Linthicum allegedly led police on a car chase into Harford County on Thursday, the sheriff said. He then fled into the woods where he “hunkered down” overnight, Gahler said.

Linthicum was uninjured when he was taken into custody early Friday, Gahler said.

The officer injured on Wednesday was “released from the hospital and is in good spirits,” Baltimore County police said.

The officer shot on Thursday is on life support, said Dr. Thomas Scalea of the Shock Trauma Center.

“He is going to need a significant amount of reconstruction,” Scalea said.

“He’ll be with us for awhile,” he said.

ABC News’ Lauren Minore contributed to this report.