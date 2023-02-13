AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Taylor Swift is the only woman to make ‘﻿Forbes﻿’ annual list of top 10 highest paid entertainers

todayFebruary 13, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Forbes has released its annual list ranking the 10 celebrities who were the industry’s highest-paid entertainers last year, and only one woman made the list — Taylor Swift.

Taylor was crowned the ninth highest-grossing earner after amassing $92 million in 2022. The outlet says her fortune was a combination of streaming royalties, record sales, digital downloads and licensing.

Forbes expects Taylor will make even more this year thanks to her upcoming Eras Tour, which will take her across North America for 52 nights for an estimated nine-figure payday. Fans are also buzzing about what album she’ll rerelease next, which could further drive up her estimated wealth.

Topping this year’s roundup was the band ﻿﻿Genesis﻿ — comprised of current members Phil CollinsTony Banks and Mike Rutherford — with a $230 million payday in 2022. The outlet says their #1 ranking is partially due to them selling their catalog to Concord Music Group for an estimated $300 million.

Other artists making the cut were Sting in second place, the Rolling Stones in seventh place and Latin superstar Bad Bunny rounding out the top 10.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

nashville-notes:-jon-langston’s-getting-rowdy-+-luke’s-staying-in-sin-city
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Jon Langston’s getting rowdy + Luke’s staying in Sin City

Luke Bryan's adding six new dates to his Resorts World Las Vegas residency: August 30, plus September 2, 3, 6, 8 and 9. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 17.  You can check out the new song from Jon Langston, titled "Howdy Howdy Howdy," ahead of the kickoff of his Let's Get Rowdy Tour February 24 in Bristol, Tennessee. Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

todayFebruary 13, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%