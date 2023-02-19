AD
National News

Temple University officer fatally shot near Philadelphia campus

todayFebruary 19, 2023

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(PHILADELPHIA) — A Temple University police officer was fatally shot in the head when trying to arrest a robbery suspect in north Philadelphia on Saturday night, officials said.

He was later pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital, the university said.

The suspect fled, and no arrests have been made.

Temple President Jason Wingard said he was “heartbroken,” in a statement.

“There are simply no words that can make sense of this tragedy,” he said.

The death of the officer, whose identity officials were not yet disclosing out of respect for his family, was the first for a Temple University officer in the line of duty, Jennifer Griffin, the university’s vice president for public safety, said at a news conference Saturday night.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro offered his condolences on the death of the officer.

“Lori and I are devastated for the family of the Temple University police officer who was killed in the line of duty tonight, bravely serving his community. We’re sending prayers to his loved ones, Temple Police, and the entire @TempleUniv community. May his memory be a blessing,” Shapiro tweeted Saturday.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said he was “heartbroken and outraged” by the death and pledged that “The City will continue to work with Temple Police to support them during this difficult time.”

Temple University alerted shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday that a shooting was reported on the 1700 block of Montgomery Avenue.

“Use caution. Avoid the area. Police are responding,” the school tweeted.

ABC News’ Will McDuffie contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

