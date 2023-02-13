AD
The Alarm ready for what’s “Next” with new single

todayFebruary 13, 2023

Photo by Stuart Ling

The Alarm’s Mike Peters is healthy and ready to share new music. The band has just released the new song “Next,” which follows a year of Peters battling a relapse of leukemia, which he was first diagnosed with in 2005.

“The lyrics of the song were conceived while I was being treated for a leukemia relapse and a lung that had filled with blood,” Peters explains. “Being able to play music to myself kept me going, and I’m convinced that it helped me make the transition back to life.”

The video for the song was filmed in hospital corridors, a place he became very familiar with in the past year.

“I wanted to film something that captured the elation of knowing you are going home, moving on, going forwards ready for what lies ahead, for what’s next,” he says. “At night and in between IV sessions, I would walk the very same empty hospital corridors of the North Wales Cancer Centre, trying to preserve whatever human strength I could hang on to.”

And now that Peters has got his strength back, he’s already back onstage. He returned to performing at the band’s annual The Gathering concert in North Wales last month. They have two shows scheduled at New York’s Gramercy Theatre on June 23 and 24.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

