‘The Bachelor’ recap: One woman is sent home, two others leave on a night of surprises

AD

Monday’s episode of The Bachelor was a night of surprises as three ladies left the competition — two deciding to go home and another in a shocking elimination.

Things between Zach and Christina seemed to be heating up after their one-on-one date last week, during which she met his family and went on to snag the date rose. However, he had second thoughts on Monday after hearing about her behavior around the other ladies.

It seemed Christina couldn’t stop rubbing it in about her date with Zach and the strong connection they formed. It finally came to a head following Monday’s group date that saw Charity snag the rose and not her. Christina voiced her “confusion” over the outcome, complaining, “Honestly, I’m mad that it wasn’t me.”

Christina’s remark brought Charity to tears and angered the others on the date, with Brooklyn accusing the 26-year-old Nashville-based content creator of trying “intimidate and manipulate” and that she was “calculated.”

Zach’s was alerted to the Christina situation by Brianna, who brought it to his attention after informing him that she was leaving the competition. After hearing similar stories from several other women, Christina was sent home at the rose ceremony.

Elsewhere, Bailey also left the competition after Zach confirmed her fear that their relationship wasn’t moving in the right direction, and a pair of one-on-one dates yielded roses for Katie and Aly.

Here are the 14 women remaining after Monday night’s episode:

Aly, 26, a healthcare strategist from Atlanta, Ga.

Anastasia, 30, a content marketing manager from San Diego, Calif.

Ariel, 28, a marketing executive from New York City, N.Y.

Brooklyn, 25, a rodeo racer from Stillwater, Okla.

Charity, 26, a child and family therapist from Columbus, Ga.

Davia, 25, a marketing manager from Charleston, S.C.

Gabriella “Gabi,” 25, an account executive from Pittsford, Vt.

Genevie, 26, a neonatal nurse from Baltimore City, Md.

Greer, 24, a medical sales rep from Houston, Texas. — First Impression Rose

Jessica “Jess,” 23, an e-commerce coordinator from Winter Springs, Fla.

Kaitlyn “Kaity,” 27, an ER nurse from Austin, Texas.

Katherine, 26, a registered nurse from Tampa, Fla.

Kylee, 25, a postpartum nurse from Charlotte, N.C.

Mercedes, 24, a nonprofit owner from Bloomfield, Iowa

The Bachelor returns Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.