Rev Rock Report

The Black Crowes & Modern English set for inaugural Evolution Festival

todayFebruary 13, 2023

Paul Bergen/Redferns

The Black Crowes and Modern English are among the artists booked for the first-ever Evolution Festival, taking place August 26 and 27 in St. Louis, Missouri.

Headliners for the festival include The Black Keys on Saturday and Brandi Carlile on Sunday, with the bill also including Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, Brittany Howard, Ice Cube, Morgan Wade and Sugar Hill Gang.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit EvolutionFestival.com. 

And this isn’t the only new festival The Black Crowes’ Chris and Rich Robinson have booked. They just announced their acoustic project, Brothers of a Feather, will be playing MerleFest, which is happening April 27 in Wilkesboro, North Carolina. Their complete list of dates can be found at theblackcrowes.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

