AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘The Goldbergs’ to reportedly end after current 10th season

todayFebruary 23, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC

ABC is mum on the development, but Deadline reports its hit sitcom The Goldbergs will end after the current 10th season.

The ’80s-set sitcom, which stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile and Hayley Orrantia, soldiered on after the death of the series star George Segal in 2021, and then the loss of series patriarch Jeff Garlin the following year.

Garlin parted ways with the show following accusations of bullying and other conduct on set; his character Murray was killed off offscreen between seasons 9 and 10.

After his Goldbergs exit, Garlin revealed he’d been diagnosed as bipolar. He continued to work as Jeff Green on Curb Your Enthusiasm, and was cast in the fourth and final season of Mindy Kaling‘s Neflix series Never Have I Ever.

The Goldbergs is based on the life of creator Adam F. Goldberg. According to the trade, it’s currently the longest-running live-action network comedy series currently on the air.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

music-notes:-pink,-britney-spears,-jordin-sparks,-alanis-morissette-and-adam-lambert
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Pink, Britney Spears, Jordin Sparks, Alanis Morissette and Adam Lambert

Pink said she wasn't picking on Britney Spears in her 2001 song "Don't Let Me Get Me," where she sings, "Tired of being compared to damn Britney Spears/She's so pretty/ That just ain't me." She told People, "I've always felt like a big sister to her...I'm very protective of her, and she's the sweetest person in the world." Jordin Sparks is #1 on Billboard's Christian Airplay chart thanks to her for KING & COUNTRY collab, "Love Me Like I Am." This marks the first time […]

todayFebruary 23, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%