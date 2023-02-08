The greatest bloom of all: Special Whitney Houston-themed bouquet being sold for Valentine’s Day

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

If you have a Whitney Houston lover in your life who you plan on spoiling for Valentine’s Day, Proflowers has a special bouquet you might want to check out.

The flower company collaborated with the Whitney Houston Legacy Foundation on its latest offering, jointly announcing the new, limited-edition Whitney-themed bouquet. The arrangement is filled with lavender roses, which the foundation says was one of the late singer’s favorites.

The Whitney Houston Bouquet retails for $100, but each purchase will help support the foundation’s efforts in continuing her legacy to “inspire youth, create positive opportunities and empower them to succeed beyond their expectations, creating a lasting solution to their challenges and hopes of improving their lives in a positive way.”

For those who might need a reminder of how close we are to Valentine’s Day, the holiday is next Tuesday.