AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

The Guess Who announces new album, ‘Plein D’Amour,’ and drops first single

todayFebruary 10, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Deko Entertainment

Legendary Canadian band The Guess Who is ready to drop some new music. The band just announced their  brand new album, Plein D’Amour, ﻿which translates to full of love.

“We couldn’t think of a better time to introduce the world to an exceptional collection of songs that exude positivity and cohesive energy, a much needed cultural antidote. Now we ARE love — Plein D’Amour!” Michael Staertow shares. Founding member Garry Peterson adds, “After recording this album, and living with it for a while, I believe this is the best album that I have played on.” 

And the band is giving fans a taste of what to expect with the just-released first single from the record, “The King.”

According to lead vocalist Derek Sharp, who wrote the song, “The King” was inspired by “‘all the king’s horses and all the king’s men, couldn’t put Humpty together again.” 

He added, “However, loving kindness is a universal balm, which can not only put Humpty together again, but turn him into a Prince!”

The album is a follow-up to 2018’s The Future IS What it Used To Be. So far a release date for Plein D’Amour hasn’t been announced.

Fans can also catch The Guess Who on the road. They are currently on a U.S. tour, which hits Lincoln City, Rhode Island, on February 17. A complete list of dates can be found at theguesswho.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

and-just-like-that-…-john-corbett-is-back-in-the-‘sex-and-the-city’-family
insert_link

Entertainment News

And Just Like That … John Corbett is back in the ‘Sex and the City’ family

Photo by MEGA/GC Images After months of "will they or won't they" teasing worthy of the show itself, Sarah Jessica Parker revealed on her Instagram that John Corbett's Aiden Shaw is officially back in Carrie Bradshaw's arms. On Thursday evening, SJP posted photos of her and Corbett smooching in character on a busy New York City street, noting, "This. Is. Not. A. Drill." Corbett's official return led SATC fans to […]

todayFebruary 10, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%