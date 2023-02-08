AD
The Jonas Brothers say breaking up in 2013 was “needed”

todayFebruary 8, 2023

Ida Mae Astute/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

The Jonas Brothers might have broken fans’ hearts in 2013 when they announced they were breaking up, but the singers say it was the right move.

teaser for an upcoming interview with ABC News’ IMPACT X Nightline shows them addressing that six-year hiatus and how their relationship deteriorated before calling it quits.

“There were times we spoke through our dad to each other,” Joe Jonas explained to ABC News’ Juju Chang. Joe praised his dad, Paul Jonas, for being “so easy to speak to” and for acting as peacekeeper. “Just like any parent would want, you want your kids to just get along,” he said. 

Joe said of taking time apart, “We needed it creatively. We needed it emotionally, probably therapy.”

Kevin Jonas jumped in, saying, “I didn’t want the band to end when it did, but we all really needed that time. The Band-Aid needed to be ripped off.”

The brothers went their separate ways in 2013 after abruptly calling off their tour on October 9 — two days before it was set to start, with insiders saying the band was dealing with a “deep rift.” On October 29, 2013, the band announced their split.

The trio spent their time apart focusing on their solo careers. They reformed in 2019.

The complete IMPACT X Nightline interview starts streaming Thursday, February 9, on Hulu.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

