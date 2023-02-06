AD
Rev Rock Report

The Rolling Stones drop “Doom and Gloom” video from ‘GRRR Live!’

todayFebruary 6, 2023

Mercury Studios

The Rolling Stones are out with another peek at their upcoming release, GRRR Live!, which drops Friday.

The rockers just released a video for “Doom and Gloom,” which was the first single released from the band’s 2012 album, GRRR!, a compilation celebrating their 50th anniversary. At the time it was the first song the band recorded together in almost seven years. 

The video is a performance clip from their December 15, 2012, concert at Newark’s Prudential Center, which was part of their 50 & Counting tour, celebrating the anniversary. 

GRRR Live! is the first audio release of the concert, which featured guest appearances by Bruce SpringsteenLady GagaJohn Mayer, Gary Clark Jr.Mick Taylor and The Black Keys. It’s being released in a variety of formats, including a two-CD set, a three-LP set (classic black, limited red and a white indie exclusive), digital, a DVD and two-CD combo set, and a Blu-ray and two-CD combo set.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

