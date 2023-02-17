AD
Rev Rock Report

The Rolling Stones share short film about their famous mobile recording studio

todayFebruary 17, 2023

Nils Petter Nilsson/Getty Images

The Rolling Stones are giving fans a little insight into their early recording process with a documentary about their mobile studio, which they call “the most important music studio on wheels.”

“Did you know that The Rolling Stones owned the world’s first independent recording studio on wheels?” reads a description of the almost 10-minute clip. “The Rolling Stones Mobile Studio, built into the back of a truck, not only produced some of the band’s biggest albums but was also used to record some of the most iconic albums of the 1970s,” including albums by Fleetwood Mac, Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath. 

The video explains that the recording studio was born out of the band’s desire to not take up studio time rehearsing and instead do that at Mick Jagger’s Stargroves estate in the English countryside. Realizing that would mean transporting all their equipment, their road manager and pianist Ian Stewart suggested building the recording equipment into a truck, allowing them to bring the studio to them anytime they wanted to record.

This iconic mobile recording studio now resides in the National Music Center in Calgary, Canada.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

