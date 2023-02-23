AD
    103.7 MikeFM

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

‘The White Lotus’ boosts popularity of Aperol Spritz

todayFebruary 23, 2023

Courtesy HBO

As reported, the second season of HBO’s buzzy, Emmy-winning show The White Lotus has booted tourism to Sicily, but it has also apparently spritzed sales for a spirits company.

According to Business Insider, sales of Aperol, the main ingredient in the orange-colored bevvy quaffed by most of its characters, the Aperol Spritz, have been goosed by the acclaimed show.

The Campari Group, the company that sells the spirit, says sales of Aperol jumped 50% last year; the second season of the Jennifer Coolidge-starring show debuted in October.

The drink is so ubiquitous that the very first episode led to searches for what it was on Reddit.

For the record, an Aperol Spritz is 1 1/4 ounce of the orange bitter, two ounces of prosecco and a splash of soda water.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

