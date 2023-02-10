The Who’s Roger Daltrey gives update on Keith Moon biopic, has actor in mind for the role

Rick Kern/Getty Images for The Who

The Who’s Roger Daltrey is still working hard on his planned biopic about the band’s late drummer, Keith Moon, and in a new interview with Vulture he gives fans an update on the progress being made.

“I just finished a script, and I’m hoping to do my biopic of Keith within the next couple of years,” he says. “I’m very pleased with the script. I want people to get an understanding of him and his life, and the complete genius he was.”

Daltrey says he already has an idea of an actor “who’s a role model” to play Moon, although he worries the unidentified actor, who he says is around 40, may be “too old.” However, Daltrey thinks it still could work, because “Keith looked 50 when he died. He was 32, but he looked 54.”

“But there’s an actor who I’ve seen and when I look at him I go, ‘God, it’s Moon,’” Roger says. “It’s all to do with the eyes. The eyes are all important. You virtually wouldn’t need to say any dialogue because you could read it in his eyes.”

And it sounds like Roger won’t stop until the movie is made, noting, “I’m driven by this project. It came to me in a dream 30 years ago.”

Daltrey also gave a little insight into what he hopes is in the future for The Who, including an orchestrated Quadrophenia.

“That’s my ambition. But I can’t tell you I could physically handle it,” the almost-79-year-old says. “It’s a challenging piece of work and it deserves respect. But who knows. We’ve gone on far longer than I ever thought we would. I didn’t think it would last until the end of the week.”