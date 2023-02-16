AD
“There’s definitely never a dull moment”: Orlando Bloom opens up about romance with Katy Perry

todayFebruary 16, 2023

Orlando Bloom has opened up about his long-lasting romance with Katy Perry, sharing that while their relationship isn’t perfect, it’s a fun ride.

Speaking to Flaunt Magazine, the British heartthrob saluted his fiancé, whom he called his “baby mama and life partner.” The two share Daisy Dove, their 2-year-old daughter.

Orlando opened up about how he and Katy make their relationship work, even though they’re “in two very different pools.” He credited their creativity for helping them understand each other and encouraging them to evolve together.

“Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands,” he began. “Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won’t lie.”

He continued, “We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity, [but] I think we’re both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there’s definitely never a dull moment.”

Orlando also revealed his new show with Peacock, which is under a working title, is causing Katy to feel stressed. Apparently, the show is all about him pushing himself to the edge via extreme stunts, such as free diving over 100 feet or flying via a wingsuit.

The 46-year-old actor spoke of how procedures and protocols have kept him safe; he seemingly wasn’t afraid of suffering a catastrophic accident while filming.

So, if he doesn’t fear getting hurt, what is Orlando afraid of?

“I think not making good on a promise I’ve made to myself, that really scares me,” he said. “To fulfill whatever that mission is for myself and to maintain a sense of dignity, and not to let the wheels fall off.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

