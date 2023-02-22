Three new Reese’s doughnuts debut at Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme

(NEW YORK) — Reese’s fans know and love the sweet and salty flavors of a chocolate peanut butter cup, and now the candy is being added to another delicious confection: Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

The North Carolina-based doughnut chain on Monday announced a new lineup of flavors with Reese’s, including inspired ingredients like potato chips, pretzels and salted caramel icing.

The Reese’s Salty Sweet Dozen will include the three new specialty flavors, plus three Original Glazed, and will be available now for a limited time in-shop and for delivery.

The first of the three new Reese’s flavors is the Salty Sweet Crunch Doughnut, a shell doughnut filled with Reese’s peanut butter Kreme filling, dipped in Reese’s peanut butter icing, drizzled in Hershey’s milk chocolate icing and topped with sea salt praline pretzels.

Next up is the Reese’s Salty Sweet Crisp Doughnut, an Original Glazed dipped in Hershey’s milk chocolate icing, topped with potato sticks, a drizzle of milk chocolate icing and Reese’s peanut butter sauce, plus a dollop of Reese’s peanut butter Kreme filling.

Finally, the Reese’s Outrageous Doughnut starts with a Hershey’s chocolate iced original glazed, topped with mini Reese’s pieces and drizzled with both peanut butter sauce and salted caramel icing.

“Salty, Sweet, Reese’s and Krispy Kreme can now all be experienced in one incredible doughnut collection,” Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a statement about the new lineup.

The new lineup will be available for purchase from Feb. 20 through March 8. Customers can find a list of participating stores in their area at the official Krispy Kreme website.