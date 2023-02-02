Thursday Closings Due To Weather

National News

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images (NEW YORK) -- A 30-year-old woman found fatally shot in her Sayreville, New Jersey townhouse complex has been identified by local officials as Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour. She was shot while inside her white SUV, which appears to have then crashed on Samuel Circle at around 7:22 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said. She sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. She lived in the townhouse […]