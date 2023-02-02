AD
Local News

Thursday Closings Due To Weather

todayFebruary 2, 2023

Here is the latest list that we have… Stay WARM!

Districts that have canceled class for February 2:

  • Blanco ISD
  • Boerne ISD
  • Center Point ISD
  • Comal ISD
  • Comfort ISD
  • Doss School
  • Fredericksburg ISD
  • Hays CISD
  • Hunt ISD
  • Ingram ISD
  • Johnson City ISD
  • Kerrville ISD
  • San Marcos CISD
  • Wimberley ISD

Districts that have delayed class by two hours for February 2:

  • Bandera ISD
  • Divide ISD
  • Leakey ISD
  • Luling ISD
  • Navarro ISD
  • San Antonio Academy of Texas (delayed until 9 a.m.)

Universities that have delayed class for February 2:

  • Texas A&M San Antonio will work remotely until noon and resume in person afterward.
  • Texas State San Marcos and Round Rock campuses will delay start until noon
  • University of Texas San Antonio (UTSA) will have all classes online until 10 a.m.
Written by: Justin McClure

