Entertainment News

Tom Cruise and James Corden suited up for a stage performance in Disney’s ‘The Lion King’

todayFebruary 24, 2023

Terence Patrick/CBS ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Tom Cruise famously flies airplanes, climbs impossibly tall buildings and jumps off of mountains with a motorcycle, but James Corden put him up to a high-profile stunt of a different kind Thursday night.

According to The Late Late Show‘s Instagram, Corden and Cruise suited up in costume as the meerkat Timon and the warthog Pumbaa, respectively, at a performance of Disney’s The Lion King at the Pantages Theatre.

Appearing in theater productions is old hat for Corden, having won a Tony for One Man, Two Guvnors back in 2012, so perhaps the gag was payback for Tom scaring the heck out of him in the cockpit of a fighter jet in a segment of The Late Late Show.

The Lion King bit was part of outgoing host Corden’s upcoming The Last Last Late Late Show Primetime Special, which will air on April 27 on CBS and will also stream on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

