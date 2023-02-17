Tony Hawk using Kurt Cobain-painted skateboard to raise mental health awareness

Frans Schellekens/Redferns

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk is using a unique piece of Kurt Cobain memorabilia to raise awareness for mental health.

Hawk obtained a skateboard at an auction last year that was hand-painted by the late Nirvana frontman in 1985. The deck, a signature model by late skater Jeff Phillips, features artwork inspired by the cover of the 1981 Iron Maiden album, Killers.

In an Instagram post, Hawk calls Cobain and Phillips “Two icons that had immense influence on their respective fields, both of whom passed away tragically and much too young.”

“We are hoping to make something good of this acquisition by raising awareness for emotional health, and to help provide resources for those who are struggling mentally,” Hawk writes.

More info will be revealed on Monday, February 20, which would’ve been Cobain’s 56th birthday.

Beyond the skateboard, Hawk has another connection to Cobain — last year it was revealed that his son Riley Hawk was dating Cobain’s daughter, Frances Bean Cobain.