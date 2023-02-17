AD
Rev Rock Report

Tony Hawk using Kurt Cobain-painted skateboard to raise mental health awareness

todayFebruary 17, 2023

Frans Schellekens/Redferns

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk is using a unique piece of Kurt Cobain memorabilia to raise awareness for mental health.

Hawk obtained a skateboard at an auction last year that was hand-painted by the late Nirvana frontman in 1985. The deck, a signature model by late skater Jeff Phillips, features artwork inspired by the cover of the 1981 Iron Maiden album, Killers.

In an Instagram post, Hawk calls Cobain and Phillips “Two icons that had immense influence on their respective fields, both of whom passed away tragically and much too young.”

“We are hoping to make something good of this acquisition by raising awareness for emotional health, and to help provide resources for those who are struggling mentally,” Hawk writes.

More info will be revealed on Monday, February 20, which would’ve been Cobain’s 56th birthday.

Beyond the skateboard, Hawk has another connection to Cobain — last year it was revealed that his son Riley Hawk was dating Cobain’s daughter, Frances Bean Cobain.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Previous post

Rev Rock Report

Blondie drummer says they are playing England’s Glastonbury Festival

Jim Spellman/Getty Images The full lineup for England’s Glastonbury Festival has yet to be announced, but it looks like Blondie will be on it, at least according to their drummer, Clem Burke.  During an appearance on Foxy Radio, Burke was talking about Blondie’s July show with Iggy Pop at Crystal Palace Park in London when he let it slip that the band’s booked for the famed festival. “We’re also doing Isle of Wight and we’re doing some […]

todayFebruary 17, 2023

