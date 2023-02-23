AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

TV station employee, 9-year-old killed, two others wounded after shooting in Florida: Police

todayFebruary 23, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(ORLANDO, Fla.) — Two people have been shot and killed, including an Orlando news employee and 9-year-old girl, and multiple people were injured Wednesday in Pine Hills, Florida, police said.

According to Orange County Sheriff John Mina, the mother of the 9-year-old and another member of the Spectrum News 13 crew were also shot in the same area and are in critical condition.

The mother and child were shot in their nearby home. Mina said it was unclear why they were targeted.

The news crew was on the scene reporting on a 20-year-old woman shot and killed in the area this morning when they were shot at, police said.

Police arrested suspect Keith Melvin Moses, 19, in connection to the shootings. Moses was allegedly arrested while armed with a firearm that authorities believe will link him to the shootings, according to the sheriff.

According to Mina, Moses has a lengthy criminal history and is expected to be charged with each murder.

“I want to acknowledge what a horrible day this has been for our community and our media partners,” Mina said.

The victims were taken to the same regional hospital that cared for victims of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting, according to ABC News Orlando affiliate WFTV.

Charter Communication, the parent company of Spectrum News, said they were “saddened by the loss of our colleague and the other lives senselessly taken today,” in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with our employee’s family, friends and co-workers during this very difficult time. We remain hopeful that our other colleague who was injured makes a full recovery. This is a terrible tragedy for the Orlando community,” the statement said.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also offered her sympathies.

“Our hearts go out to the family of the journalist killed today and the crew member injured in Orange County, Florida, as well as the whole Spectrum News team,” she tweeted.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

what-the-end-of-covid-trackers-means-for-the-future-of-the-pandemic
insert_link

Health News

What the end of COVID trackers means for the future of the pandemic

(NEW YORK) -- As the pandemic seemingly enters a new phase with the public health emergency ending in early May, many COVID data trackers are shutting down, no longer sharing data such as number of cases or hospitalizations, despite about 500 Americans dying each day from the disease. Experts interviewed by ABC News detail how the onset of the pandemic brought a slew of data trackers to monitor numbers to […]

todayFebruary 23, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%